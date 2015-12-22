‘The Last Noel’ for Anonymous 4

× Expand Photo by Darioa Costa

When Anonymous 4 was launched in 1986, I doubt anyone would have believed that this women’s quartet, which specializes in early music, would tour the world for decades and release 20 successful albums. In the 29 years of the Early Music Now series, the group has appeared six times, including the sold-out performance Saturday evening at The Basilica of St. Josaphat.

Anonymous 4 has announced that it is disbanding after the 2015-16 season, so the concert was appropriately called “The Last Noel.” The program was comprised of selections from the ensemble’s five Christmas concerts performed over the years. A majority of the music was British, from the 12th through the 15th centuries.

What has always been remarkable about Anonymous 4 is the blend of the voices. The voices of Ruth Cunningham, Marsha Genensky, Susan Hellauer and Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek were always individually distinguishable, but the singers are so sympathetic to one another that they always function as one wonderful unit. Add to that flawless ensemble technique, sophisticated taste and stylistic insight.

Reading the lyrics in Early Middle English in the program, side by side with the translation into modern English, was like a history lesson in our language. Much of the music was happy in spirit, with a sweetness of harmony characteristic of medieval music of the British Isles. Other times the music was contemplative and lovely. The hymn “Intonent hodie” resembles the familiar carol “Personent hodie.”

Three solos were among the highlights, all expressively sung: Cunningham in the 15th-century ballad-carol “Lullay my child”; Horner-Kwiatek in the Irish hymn “An teicheahd go hÉigipt”; and Genensky in the American carol “The Cherry Tree.” The program crossed the ocean to include American music of the 18th and 19th centuries, and the sound of the group easily shifted in style to accommodate its earthy qualities. William Billings’ “Judea” and “Bethlehem” never sounded better.

The Basilica of St. Josephat is a tricky venue acoustically for music, but a cappella vocal music suits it best. The always-beautiful sanctuary was especially stunning, decorated with many Christmas trees, each adorned in white lights.