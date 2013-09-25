Three Bridges Park Blossoms with Wild Space’s Acts of Wilderness

×

As a part of Wild Space Dance Company’ssite-specific initiative, the company celebrated Menomonee Valley’s nascentThree Bridges Park with dance. Their productionconsisted of dance performances stagedthroughout the park’s unique landscape. Audiences walked in awe along thepark’s winding bike trail through a fantastical tour of sights andperformances.

Milwaukee historian John Gurda’s pre-show talkbrought the area’s history to life with vivid imagery. The Menomonee Valley haslong been vital for Native Americans, fur traders and white settlers. It becamean industrial center and declined after the 1970s into desolation. The area hasundergone restoration with the help of the Menomonee Valley Partners and theUrban Ecology Center.

As darkness fell, the audience was ushered downthe path under the Layton Boulevard viaduct to the setting of act one.Resurrecting natives, Kelly Radermacher swung a sword-like branch whilespotlights cast her shadow and that of her dance partner José Luis on the underpinnings of the bridge. EmilyZakzrewski lured the audience forward with her moving shadow framed by theviaduct’s supporting archways. Throughout the production, vignettes would sparkup further down the path, intriguing the audience to investigate.

Atop a hill, Angela Frederick motioned with abranch tangled under her orange gown. The wind teased the fabric as she dancedwith the elements. A dimly lit fire nearby showed traces of Joseph Pikalekworking amid sounds of construction. For the first full cast performance, thedancers gathered around a roped-off reservoir pond. Wearing bright colors,their reflections on the water from adjacent lighting assured the production’swhimsical quality. Dancers appeared and disappeared eerily behind the bluffs.

For the final act the audience watched from abridge over the Menomonee River. An ensemble sat on logs along the hillside andfurther referenced the park’s recreational purposes by running down the path toplayfully throw rocks into the river. From upstream, Pikalek pushed a fireplaced aboard a wooden raft toward the audience. Two dancers appeared fromunderneath the bridge, their paper-like dresses skimming the water. As thefinale wound down, Pikalek gave the audience a piercing stare as if he were anative concerned for the prosperity of his land.