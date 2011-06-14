Turner Hall Hosts Present Music's Season Finale

The versatile, avant-garde performer Amy X Neuburg will bring her unique voice and electronic extravaganza to the Turner Hall Ballroom for Present Music's season finale. Neuburg has wowed Milwaukee audiences twice before, and this concert promises to be another showstopper. Neuburg, who bridges multiple musical modes, including classical, experimental and pop, is known for her four-octave vocal range. Clever, witty and playfully serious, her meticulously structured lyrics are highlighted by complex songs that produce a wide array of sounds with the use of a MIDI drum and real-time looping machine.

Neuburg has also composed extensively for modern dance, experimental film and video, chamber ensembles and operas, drawing on themes of love, passion, anger and obsession, bordering between exotic and erotic.

Under Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim, the Present Music ensemble will join Neuburg for several new arrangements from her Secret Language of Subways song cycle, as well as perform Kamran Ince's new quartet, Far Variations.

The concert takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Turner Hall Ballroom.

The day before, 6-7 p.m. Friday, June 17, a “mini-concert” is set for the Milwaukee Art Museum's Lakefront Festival of Arts.