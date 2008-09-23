Presented by the MSO League's Evening Associates, the Symphony Style Fashion Show Gala is the original premier couture fashion event in Wisconsin. For 44 years, the world's finest design houses have graced Milwaukee with the best in haute couture. Featured have been the designs of such greats as Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Ermenegildo Zegna, Zang Toi and Badgeley Mischka.

Symphony Style emulates and improves upon the New York City Fashion Week experience resulting in a glamorous evening that is unrivaled. Join us November 14th at the Milwaukee Art Museum as we celebrate the music, art, aesthetics, excellence and style that define the vibrant quality of life that we enjoy in our world class city. Experience the event that keeps everyone talking while supporting your Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. For tickets visit www.mso.org or contact Lynn Miller at 414-226-7852.