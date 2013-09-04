Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm and, in 1872, became the first female candidate for President of the United States. Milwaukee sisters Susan Peterson Holmes and Peggy Peterson Ryan have scripted the story and lyrics set to music by Alissa Rhode.

Woodhull was a fiery, free-love suffragist whose feminism would eventually pave the way for the likes of Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis and Elizabeth Warren. Considering that so much of her activism laid the foundation for rights that women today take for granted, she is surprisingly neglected by popular history. Music and lyrics about a controversial figure who wanted to “face conservatism…and compel it into decency” are sure to enliven the post-concert conversation among audience, creators and performers.

With Rhode at the keyboard, accompanied by 10 Milwaukee singers/actors, two concert readings will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6-7, at Sunset Playhouse Studio Theatre, 800 Elm Grove Road. Order tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Classical Happening

Present Music opens its 2013-2014 season with a bang. Inuksuit, a composition for 99 percussionists by John Luther Adams, will reverberate in the Lynden Sculpture Garden (2145 W. Brown Deer Road) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.). Music, sculpture and nature collaborate. For tickets, visit presentmusic.org.