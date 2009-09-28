WCM’s ‘Music and Times of Jane Austen’

Acknowledging the strong ties between classicalmusic and literature, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music presents aspecial concert, “The Music and Times of Jane Austen,” welcoming CynthiaKartman from the Jane Austen Society of North America to connect thenovelist’s life and works to the music. Both the concert’s setting andsubstance will attempt to recreate a chamber music and song recital that couldeasily have taken place during Austen’s adulthoodeven, perhaps, in her verypresence.
The Prometheus Trio performs the Adagio fromBeethoven’s Trio in B-Flat Major, Op. 11, and Haydn’s Trio in A Major. VocalistMarlee Sabo joins them for Beethoven’s lied The Sweetest Lad Was Jamie.Likewise, Ms. Sabo, fellow soprano Jenny Gettel and baritone J. Mark Baker singseveral additional airs (with accompaniment by pianist Fumi Nishikiori),including Haydn’s O Tuneful Voice and She Never Told Her Love, atrio of Italian songs by Mozart, John Braham’s The Death of Nelson, andothers. Guitarist Raymond Mueller strums his way through five etudes and theWaltz in E Major, Op. 32, No. 2 by Fernando Sor. Adding yet another tastyelement to this ambitious undertaking will be a post-concert “tea” that servesas the capstone of this journey back to Austen’s time.
At Helen Bader Hall of the Wisconsin Conservatory ofMusic on Oct. 4.