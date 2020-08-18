We’re Bach! The Bach Chamber Choir Announces its First Virtual Project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bach Chamber Choir Members of The Bach Chamber Choir have "Zoomed" during the pandemic to keep in touch and make plans for their first virtual project. Not pictured here: accompanist Miyazawa Kayoko, Kathy Brengosz, Maureen Lipton, Carol Kennedy, Sandy Lange, Joel Aldinger, Brian Dearing, Frederick Dickinson and Andy Moss.

Photo courtesy of The Bach Chamber Choir of Milwaukee Jonathan Kim, director of The Bach Chamber Choir of Milwaukee

After a brief pandemic-related hiatus, The Bach Chamber Choir of Milwaukee is thrilled to announce its first virtual project: “Sicut locutus est” from J.S. Bach’s masterwork Magnificat.

Magnificat is a glorious musical setting of the biblical canticle Magnificat found in the book of Luke. It is the first major liturgical composition of a Latin text by Bach and is considered one of his most popular and beloved vocal works. It was first performed in 1733 in Leipzig, Germany.

“Sicut locutus est” is the 11th movement, offering a potent musical metaphor about how God’s promise to his people stands forever. “The text is about ‘the promise given to our forefathers being passed to future generations.’ In many ways this is symbolic of how The Bach Chamber Choir shares the great treasures of our musical forefathers, such as Bach, to our generation and, if we are successful, future generations as well,” says the Chamber Choir’s director, Jonathan Kim.

The project will be released on the Bach Chamber Choir of Milwaukee Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 25—follow the choir for updates. The Bach Chamber Choir is passionate about bringing moving choral music to the greater Milwaukee community once again!