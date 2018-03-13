Why Mess Up 'Rhapsody in Blue'?

George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue is recognized around the world as one of the icons of American concert music. Unfortunately, most pianists I’ve heard in it mess it up, toying with it in some way that is an attempt at personal statement, and in the process, the music is weakened. Such was the case on Saturday evening at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Young American pianist Drew Petersen certainly has the technique to play this Rhapsody, which is not one of the more difficult pieces in the concerto repertoire. He was best when playing in a straightforward manner. Too many indulgences and a mushy rhythmic spine to the playing got in his way. Balance was an issue with the orchestra, with the soloist drowned out at times in this orchestration by Ferde Grofé. But big pleasures came in hearing Todd Levy smoke the opening clarinet solo, making the most of the glamorous smear of sound leading to the first high note.

Milwaukee area native Emily Cooley was heard in the brief Green Go to Me, which moves from delicate, sparse textures to fullness. This composer has a sharp ear for orchestral color, creatively combining fascinating instrumentation. Soft beds of undulating background sound were as interesting as the solos they supported.

The orchestra spends more time with MSO associate conductor Yaniv Dinur than anyone else, with dozens of school and community concerts in a season. Dinur was on the podium for this mainstage concert, and impressively conducted Symphony No. 5 by Sergei Prokofiev from memory, which is no small feat. This was an intelligent, effective reading of the piece, emphasizing clarity and contrasts.

Composed during the turbulence of World War II in 1944, this is one of the greatest of 20th-century symphonies. The enormous chord that ended the first movement shook the rafters. MSO brass was at its best, whether in solos or as a section, with blended, even sound at any dynamic. The woodwinds are certainly a treasure of this orchestra, all such wonderful players. It was Levy again who shone in a crisply phrased rhythmic solo.