The Wisconsin Philharmonic: The World of George Gershwin

“We are excited to present Hyperion Knight, who is internationally known as an interpreter of George Gershwin,” comments Wisconsin Philharmonic Executive Director Charles Grosz, adding that Knight is also a “phenomenal jazz player.” No small surprise, then, that he’s the featured soloist in a performance of the most famous jazz-classical fusion work in all music—Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. 

Other works sure to please the ear on a Sunday afternoon are excerpts from orchestral suites by Antonin Dvořák and Claude Debussy; dance-flavored music by Johann Strauss II, Johannes Brahms and Jacques Offenbach; and the Scott Joplin-inspired Heliotrope by Milwaukee native Daron Hagen.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21