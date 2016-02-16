“We are excited to present Hyperion Knight, who is internationally known as an interpreter of George Gershwin,” comments Wisconsin Philharmonic Executive Director Charles Grosz, adding that Knight is also a “phenomenal jazz player.” No small surprise, then, that he’s the featured soloist in a performance of the most famous jazz-classical fusion work in all music—Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Other works sure to please the ear on a Sunday afternoon are excerpts from orchestral suites by Antonin Dvořák and Claude Debussy; dance-flavored music by Johann Strauss II, Johannes Brahms and Jacques Offenbach; and the Scott Joplin-inspired Heliotrope by Milwaukee native Daron Hagen.

The Wisconsin Philharmonic: The World of George Gershwin

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21