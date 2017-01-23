‘Zie Magic Flute’ Plays to the Strengths of its Collaborating Artists

×

The simple fact that MilwaukeeOpera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s latest show iscalled Zie Magic Flute and not Die Zauberflöte is an indication thatthis is not be your typical Wolfgang Mozart opera production. The story’s the sameas Mozart’s classic; the execution most certainly is a reimagining. In The Magic Flute, Mozart turned to theworld of magic, drama and music hall farce as the background to a parable aboutthe search for love and the struggle between good and evil. Nothing is quitewhat it seems, with villains turning out to be heroes and vice versa.

Milwaukee Opera Theatre andQuasimondo present a highly entertaining, interactive, artistically diverse andmodern look at Flute’s themes andcharacters. Ensconced in the elaborate foyer of the Tripoli Shrine Center, theproduction—in-the-round with instrumentalists and characters at center—issuperbly set. Add the imaginative, new English translation of the libretto byDaniel J. Brylow and the fine acting and signing of Mark Corkins (Sarastro),Sarah Richardson (Queen of the Night), Benjamin Ludwig (Tamino) and manyothers, and you have a fast-paced, energized and intimate Magic Flute—just perfect to shoo winter (or post-election)doldrums.

Through Jan. 29 at Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W.Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 1-800-836-3006 or visit ziemagicflute.bpt.me.