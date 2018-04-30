Adam Cayton-Holland and Casey James Salengo to Headline Cream City Comedy Festival

The third annual Cream City Comedy Festival (May 10 - 13) will feature local comics and national headliners in venues throughout Milwaukee’s neighborhoods. All shows are free and donations will be accepted on behalf of the Wisconsin Humane Society and the COA Youth and Family Centers.

The festival’s organizers feel that the talent this year is some of the best in the business. It will feature Los Angeles-based headliner Adam Cayton-Holland and New York-based headliner Casey James Salengo. Chicago favorites Kristen Toomey and Jeanie Doogan will perform a special Mother’s Day show.

Even though the headlining comics are visitors to the Cream City, the festival enthusiastically promotes Milwaukee. Making it their mission to showcase local standup, the festival’s founding members were all Milwaukee comics when they started the event in 2016. “We’ve all been big fans of the city and are all grateful to have started in Milwaukee,” says co-founder Samuel Arechar. He feels “it’s a great place for people to start with standup” because the city’s comedy scene is so welcoming and supportive. It can be very intimidating to perform in a larger city, but Arechar appreciates the close-knit community among Milwaukee comedians.

The producers of Cream City Comedy Festival recognize the palpable potential in Milwaukee’s comedy scene, and their enthusiasm for the event hasn’t faltered. Arechar characterizes Milwaukee as a “DIY city” where creatives don’t have to wait for someone to hand them a stage; they’ll make one for themselves. He adds, “there’s a lot of very excited and passionate people who want to bring stuff to the table. I see it in musicians, performers, and comedians. It’s a big creative melting pot.”

“There are so many people who are creative and hilarious and have a unique perspective, and this is your chance to see them for free,” says co-producer, Adelaide Blanchard. Compared to performers in larger cities, Arechar feels Milwaukee comics offer perspectives with a little more slice of life. What’s more distinctive that he notices about Milwaukee comedians: “a lot of flannel shirts.”

For more information about the Cream City Comedy Festival follow them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/creamcitycomedy/ or visit their website: http://creamcityfest.com/.