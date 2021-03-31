Chastity Washington’s School of Comedy

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Chastity Washington

Milwaukee comic Chastity Washington went to at least one extraordinary measure to get laughs from her high school peers.

“I memorized Whoopi Goldberg’s entire Broadway show and whispered it to my friends passing by them," she recalls. That episode exemplifies the intensity of dedication Washington brings to her current career. Along with committing those 53 minutes of characterizations to memory, she engaged in less extreme behavior to elicit chuckles from her peers, too. Youthful Saturday nights glued to “The Carol Burnett Show” and “SNL” also figure into the hilarity she’s capable of today, as did “just overall me being a bit of a class clown.”

In an instance of life bringing someone full circle, Washington became a middle and high teacher. She will draw assemblies in person and by livestream at 8 p.m. Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 at The Laughing Tap (706B S. 5th St.; 885-0129).

“My past and current work as an educator gives me material every day because school is like a movie; something funny happens every five to 10 minutes,” Washington says. “My opinion on young people hasn’t changed, because though the students change the similarities in behavior don’t. Between the ages of 12-17, all of that foolishness still comes out, and it’s always going to be funny because we all have done it and witnessed it.”

She has other, more adult concerns to draw from for material, too. One of her latest founts of inspiration is what the world has been facing with COVID-19. “What’s been funny are people'’ different reactions to the virus, the masks. the (social) distance,” she says. “I’ve seen it range from as scared as Woody Allen and as crazy as Rob Gronkowski.”

Washington's response to the pandemic has been to keep busy at some of the things which have brought her the renown she has long enjoyed. “I stayed occupied while having down time by relaxing, writing, doing online shows and podcasts,” she explains. As for her performances by teleconference, she speaks positively of the experience, though she qualifies, “The difference is not having the energy and instant response from the audience. But no matter, they are performances for me, so I go in with the same preparation and focus.” As for bringing that preparation and focus back to stages facing people she can see in person, she remarks, “I did my last live set of 2020 In February and didn't go back up until January 2021. A comic friend was doing a show and assured me of the precautions they were taking, so I pushed passed my fear and got back to it . Then the calls started coming.”

Work Ethic

Some of what makes Washington's comedy Milwaukeean and gives her tenacity in a competitive field is the family that raised her. “I believe it is the work ethic instilled in me from my mother, aunt grandparents and my faith. In any and everything that you do, do it in excellence and thank God you even get the chance to do it.” And though hers isn’t the outrightly political stand-up often proffered by fellow Milwaukee native Will Durst, she has appeared on Shepherd Express’ own Laughing Liberally Milwaukee podcast. Beyond party partisanship, however, she would like people to keep the biblical Golden Rule in mind when interacting with others.

“I believe people should treat others as they want to be treated and just respect people as people. If something just flat out is not right. it's not right, no matter the politics. Just walk in love, period,” she says.

One love in Washington’s professional life that steps beyond her humorous persona is her one-woman, multiple character show, Evening of Expressions. Her “baby” as she calls it has played in Dallas and Chicago as well as Milwaukee. “I play eight diverse female characters who all have a story to tell.” And more viewers than ever should soon be able to experience her dramatic range, as she announces, “The show will be shot this upcoming May and will premiere the weekend after Mother's Day and be available through the summer on Chastity Washington TV on YouTube.”

At The Laughing Tap, however, she will be playing for—what else?—laughs. In doing so, Washington realizes she has the facility to bring together individuals who may have little else in common. “Comedy, I believe, brings joy and healing to the soul and unifies people. Because any audience you sit in is full all different types of people with different backgrounds, ethnicities and financial situations. The common goal for all those that are there is to laugh, which brings them together without them even knowing it.” She knows, though, that investing in some weekend comedy can do those who take it in some good.

“Come and get some joy and shake off your week. Or have a relaxing evening of laughs from your couch either you going to have fun.”