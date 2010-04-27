Demetri Martin @ The Pabst Theater

×

Demetri Martin delivered a classic musical, educational andfreaking hysterical set at The Pabst Theater on April 24. The shaggy-haired,man boy busted out the large sketch pad and a tiny guitar, as well as some sweetpiano accompaniment to give everyone a little insight into the mind of alunatic.



For the first timer in the audience, Martin takes some timegetting used to. There seems to be no line of logic, and his stream ofconsciousness is all over the place. He is a sort of non-coked out MitchHedberg. Don't worry if you don't understand how a lost cap is like cancer fora marker, or man's only real force field is a fart. After a while his lists ofways to propose to a lady and ways to end an awkward silence will make totalsense. By the end you realize that he is just harmlessly twisted with hispointer and blue hoody.



Martin's guitar and harmonica combo really set the mood forhis completely random one-liners:



“At a battle of the bands, the loser is always theaudience.”



“I think it's really cool when ex-girlfriends become XLgirlfriends.”



He even went into personal romance preferences when heexplained in detail what a BFB is: Boyfriend Bomb. Apparently it's all abouttiming. Ladies, don't bust it out right away, but don't wait until you've luredhim in. Fellas, well, figure it out. You learn something new everyday. At thevery least, every audience member took away the knowledge to just abort themission.



It got real intimate when he asked the audience to requestjokes they wanted to hear. With some old and some super old, it was likehearing a band play the classics. The encore was an enjoyable walk down memorylane, ending with a down to earth story session about trying to work a MichaelJackson “Beat It” jacket into his wardrobe and an explanation of hisprocrastination defying, life points system. It's a rare thing when a comediantakes a minute to work some shit out with the audience.



Despite being screwed over by Comedy Central because ofcreative differences on his show “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” hismoment in the spotlight has only made him more popular. His starring role inthe movie Taking Woodstock didn'thurt either. We have nothing but more to look forward to from Mr. Martin.



Photo by Erik Ljung

