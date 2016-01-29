No Dice Improv Next Month

Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD.

It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without the dice . . . and probably without the paper too. Just a group of comics and a stage. From the official promo copy:

“ YOUR suggestions will help Gamemaster James Boland lead the party on an epic, comic fantasy adventure featuring accompaniment by live bards! This is one RPG experience that you won't soon forget!