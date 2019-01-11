Finessin' the Laughs at Potawatomi

The Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will soon be drippin' with finesse. So would say Finesse Mitchell, who will be plying his stand-up comedy versatility for a two-show stand at 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 26 under the auspices of Bonkerz Comedy Productions.

Arguably best-known for his 2003-2006 run as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Mitchell has also acted in movies under the direction of luminaries such as Cameron Crowe and family-friendlier TV shows such as Disney Channel's “A.N.T. Farm.” And he has authored an advice column for black women's magazine Essence and a dating advice book for ladies as well. Considering where he will be playing in Milwaukee, the good money is on Mitchell working the room in a more of a grown-up manner than gearing his act toward Mickey and Minnie Mouse's prime demographic.

Whomever is packing the seats, however, Mitchell aims to provoke reactions of hilarity. He draws a baking analogy for what makes for the ideal comedic recipe. “A stand-up routine needs two major ingredients for a perfect cake. You need a good comedian with timing and good jokes. And secondly, you need a good crowd. Not a big crowd, just a good crowd that came to laugh," Mitchell says. For acting in a movie or TV show, conversely, "you need to know your lines and trust your instincts. No audience is needed for success in acting and auditioning." The common factors are a trust in one's instinct. "They are both similar in that when it’s time to perform, nervous energy, butterflies or adrenaline fights with your brain’s game plan of staying calm."

That's a rare admission of vulnerability for a performer who says he is grateful to continue to work in a field he enjoys and be "still looking young sexy!" Going on 20 years ago, Mitchell was feeling much gratitude for his “SNL” stint. "Being on ‘SNL’ opened my brain to writing all types of material. It was like attending a fancy school of the arts for funny people. Having the “SNL” credit behind my name has opened up a lot of doors for me in this business. I’m eternally grateful to (producer) Lorne Michaels for hiring me and firing me. He’s my comedy godfather."

Mitchell wouldn't be playing venues of Northern Lights' caliber were he not able to give himself props, too. And one thing he is sure about is his ability to wing it for any crowd. "I never do the same exact show twice. So I don’t know what they will hear outta my mouth on any given show. I do a lot of improv crowd work. The crowd loves it. My material is dope, too.

"I have material for everyone. That’s why I appeal to everyone. I pride myself on ruffling features no matter who is the crowd. I’m always in control. I’m actually one of the smoothest to do it. After all, 'I’m drippin’ in Finesse!'

Milwaukee Comedy has made a name for itself over the past few years by becoming the area's most active promoter in its niche. The group's already active schedule or humor-hungry Milwaukeeans had averaged six shows monthly in 2018, but this year signals an increase of nine to 12 unique events every four weeks or so.

As Milwaukee Comedy founding executive producer Matt Kemple explains, his group's events at various locales will be making up for the city's current paucity of dedicated venues for stand up and improv.

"With the closing of Jokerz and the Comedy Café, the weekends are void of regular stand-up comedy every weekend,” he writes on his website. “We look forward to filling that void with laughs." Previously chuckle-free weekends will now be regularly blessed with shows at a rotating schedule of establishments including Var Gallery and Studios, The Underground Collaborative and The Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom on the second, third and fourth weekends of every month.

On the month’s first weekend, the show will be a traveling affair going from venues including Club Garibaldi, The Cooperage, antique store/performance space hybrid Dandy and elsewhere. Those wanting to start off the week with some yuks have an opportunity to do so at Lakefront Brewery's Keg Stand Up once a month. With all that going on, and the promotion of shows by touring regional and national acts, Milwaukee Comedy looks set to surpass its 2018 total of 85 gigs.