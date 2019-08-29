Funny Outbursts from Will Durst

× Expand Photo Credit: Will Durst

Milwaukee native Will Durst has at least temporarily forgone his usual political satire for curmudgeonly comedic recollections of the culture of his generation, the Baby Boomers.

Durst brings his “BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG” to Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.; 920-743-1760) at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7. From what little of his act is available for preview, many Generation Xers (Millennials too?) should be able to appreciate his wry reminiscences alongside the Baby Boomers among whom Durst numbers.

Here, Durst contrasts the limited life for many of his timely musings about government and policy with the less time-sensitive nature of what he's proffering with “BoomeRaging”: