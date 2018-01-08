Jokerz Comedy Club Closes

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Jokerz Comedy Club, which operated out of the basement of Silk Exotic, announced via Facebook that they would be closing for good. “Thank You Milwaukee (& beyond!) for 10+ amazing years of laughs and great times!” the post said.

This closure leaves Milwaukee without a single comedy club. Milwaukee’s Comedy Café has been empty since July 2015, and Bonkerz Comedy now partners with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to produce bi-weekly stand-up shows.

Milwaukee still has a strong local comedy scene with plenty of open mics and a growing Milwaukee Comedy Festival, but a dedicated comedy club in the city will surely be missed.