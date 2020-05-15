Live Comedy Comes to Your Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of ComedySportz Milwaukee

The measures taken to flatten the COVID-19 curve have suspended nightlife in venues throughout the country. But your own home can still be a place for live entertainment without having to break out the karaoke machine and a stack of board games. Music lovers have already been wooed by numerous livestream performances not long after lockdown measures were enacted.

Those who enjoy comedy now have live online amusement options as well. One of them is virtual competition by the improvisers of Milwaukee ComedySportz (CSz). “Teams have moved their matches to a Zoom format, which has given us the unique opportunity to practice and play old, standard games that make our live shows so great, with a modern twist!,” says Milwaukee CXz manager Mary Baird.

“We have figured out which games are most fun, and include the audience in all matches using the chat feature." Baird assures skeptical potential audience members that the extemporaneous nature of ComedySportz as traditionally experienced in person won’t be hindered by the interactive action taking place over the internet. “It’s all still made up in the moment based on our audience's suggestions.” And for anyone who might miss the presence of an official sporting black and white stripes keeping everything in check, Baird assures, “There will still be a referee keeping the action moving, too!”

Baird acknowledges, "It will feel and look different since players are performing these matches from their homes, but comedy can happen everywhere, especially when you get our funny performers together in real life or online!" The comedic sparring among three-person teams off-premises from the CSz headquarters (420 S. 1st St.) will occur “once or twice a month for the next little while as our in-person club won't be open until we can ensure the health and safety of our staff and fans.”

The first of those online contests will be against a trio of ComedySoprtz Seattle improvisers 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Zoom links for the event may be obtained at cszseattle.com/Calendar/.