Martin and Martin at the Riverside

“I think it's the friendship that's the basis of our act," Martin Short says of his and Steve Martin's ongoing comedy partnership.

"Marty really started that off, seeing how far we could go making fun of each other," Martin affirms of their relationship. They are coming to Milwaukee on April 19, when their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won't” tour reaches the Riverside Theater.

Of the unforced, intermittently paced nature of the dates that have taken two-thirds of the Three Amigos on the road the past few years, Short analogizes, "It's more like fishing." Martin can't quite relate to that parallel, though he adds, “My wife is an excellent fisherperson...” From here, the discussion trails into banter about how Short keeps a lakeside cabin for that pursuit before he recants having any such place. “So, this interview started off with a lie,” Martin kids about his partner's own dissembling.

Closer to truth, but still embodying the kind of condescending ripostes that define some of their repartee, seen most widely in last year's "An Evening You'll Forget For The Rest of Your Life" Netflix special, Martin says of why he and Short get on so well, “Marty is perfect. He's funny, dry, witty, will talk to strangers when appropriate.”

Asked the same question, in classic celebrity roast zinger deadpan, Short says of Martin, “He's no threat," but continues on more seriously, "Steve and I laugh all the time, and our humor is similar. We're doing this because it's fun to do.”

Though their humor may share commonalities, their memories of Milwaukee differ significantly. “I've been coming to Milwaukee for a long time,” Martin says of a city he thinks fondly of, “I opened for the Carpenters in the '70s.” Short sees more of a blur. “I have no idea," he states of specific recollections of the city. “I have a great memory” for specific dates, he avers, but “with theaters, you rehearse, fly out…” leaving less of an impression than he otherwise might get.

However, the laughter he and Martin—who between them have entertained multiple generations through stand-up, improv, television, plays, novels, movies and records—have generated in Milwaukee during previous appearances must have made enough of an impression for them to return. But Martin doesn't take his and Short's name recognition for granted. “Young people may not have any experience with us," he acknowledges. Though he also claims, “We're not looking to appeal to any new audience,” youthful aficionados of today's comedy may do well to check out these masters of the art who have doubtless influenced many of today's favorites.

Their recent special may be worth Netflix's free month trial for readers not already subscribed, but here's its trailer (beware a bit of language):

Tuesday Means Open Mics

There is no richer day of the week in Milwaukee than Tuesdays for comedy open mics. Four of them take place regularly throughout the city on the second day of the traditional work week, and at least one of them is hosted by someone who once hosted another.

That someone would be Chris Schmidt, late of the Duck & Cover Open Mic held at the late Frank's Power Plant. My one experience there last spring found the event aptly named due to the bombs flung from some of its participants' mouths—amid one or two more consistently chuckle-worthy entrants. Yes, I know, dying behind the mic in order to better figure out how to kill was pretty much the point.

Schmidt currently hosts the more hopefully monikered Ripple Effect Stand Up Comedy Open Mic Tuesdays at Puddler's Hall (2461 S. St. Clair St.). Aspiring funny folk should expect to sign up at 9 p.m. for a show starting at 9:30.

Here Schmidt is from last year in Madison waxing snarky on being a jerk to his girlfriend and, more darkly, daddy issues, among other things: