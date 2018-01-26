Miller High Life Theatre Will Host Valentine's Weekend Laugh-A-Thon

When most people think of Valentine’s Day they think of romantic candlelit dinners, or conversely, sitting at home alone binging Netflix and eating chocolate. If you aren’t in the mood for either of those activities, you can have a hearty laugh with some of the most respected touring comedians in the nation at the 13th Annual Valentine’s Weekend Laugh-A-Thon at Miller High Life Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Comedy legend Lavell Crawford headlines with Michael Blackson, Damon Williams, Guy Torry, Comedian JJ and Sip Sippi all taking the stage.

You can purchase tickets here.