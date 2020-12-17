Reindeer, Murder, Schmitz and Giggles

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Schmitz N Giggles

“We want to make sure parents know this holiday show isn't for the kids,” warns Patrick Schmitz of Eight Tiny Reindeer, the Christmas-themed eleventh and latest play he has penned for his Schmitz n Giggles comedic theater company. With a name like Schmitz n Giggles, it’s probably wise not to expect classical Greek drama from them.

But viewers should anticipate some less than cheery action in the virtual production of Reindeer. As Schmitz, who teaches drama at Brown Deer High School, explains, “It is a darker, more adult-themed show than some of our past offerings, being a murder mystery.” With that in mind, he sets 13 as the low end in age for Reindeer's audience. Regular patrons of the company may recall the company's previous Yuletide play, Rudolph the P*sed Off Reindeer, to which Schmitz says as a opint of comparison. "Rudolph the P*ssed Off Reindeer was more of a comedy with tragedy sprinkled in, Eight Tiny Reindeer is more of a tragedy with comedy sprinkled in. "

The two shows may differ in tone—a constant in Schmitz n Giggles performances is an abundance of performers schooled in improvisational comedy. Because of Reindeers' mystery conceit makes, working with all those specialists in spontaneity takes on a different character this time out. Or, as Schmitz elaborates, “Usually, with having so many improv comedians involved with my productions, I always encourage the actors to explore moments if they want. With this show and all the specifics hints and clues constantly either leading or misleading the audience towards who the killer is, the actors have had to stick with the script more closely, but they each make it their own.”

There will be significant differences in each performance of Reindeer as well, due to Schmitz’s casting of a wholly different cast for each of the show's three performances. The reason for that novel approach? “The motivation came from having so many talented performers from past auditions. I was considering putting together a fourth cast at one time. The shows are going to differ immensely due to what each actor is bringing to the table. With this being a dark comedy, it's interesting to see different actors perhaps ham up a serious moment but then turn it around and play a comical moment with such dramatic passion behind it. It also keeps rehearsals fresh and new each time I work with the actors, and it will make each show that way, too.”

Neither is the variety of casts the sole unique feature Reindeer possesses. One of its performances also involves actors who have interfaced with him in his day job. “The Saturday 2 p.m. show of Eight Tiny Reindeer consists of all Brown Deer High School alumni,” Schmitz says. His current pupils aren’t apt to get stage time in their teacher’s part-time gigs, but they can help in other ways. “I tend to stay away from casting current high school students but I do have them involved with the tech side of things for Sketch 22 (Schmitz n Giggles’ semi-annual guerilla sketch festival, wherein writers and performers are given 22 hours to put on a sketch), just to introduce them to what I do outside of the classroom.”

Schmitz comes to his current positions as a public school educator and head of a theatrical company from experiences playing improv games and training in ComedySportz and Chicago’s Second City. Along that fulsome path to funniness, he has engaged in stand-up comedy, too and has some valuable insights to share as to its commonality with improvising.

Primarily, Schmitz emphasizes “the philosophy of ‘yes and,’ which is a mindset to constantly say yes to new ideas and explore them.” He also sees the two comedy forms paralleling in ways such as “the comedic skill of listening intently and working off what people are saying or not saying. Keeping the comedic mindset of curiosity helps to look at every aspect of the show inside and out. Understanding the importance of chemistry and trust between the people you're working with. Timing is also a key factor in both comedy and putting a show together. Staying true to myself and always striving to put together quality work.”

Timing, at least that which would exist between a live audience and Reindeers’ casts, won’t be an issue for the play’s performances on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19. That’s because they will all be pre-recorded and availably by way of access to the Schmitz n Giggles’ YouTube coronavirus this year, Schmitz offers, “We really missed performing in person this year, but I’m really proud of the cast and the show and what we've been able to do with this format, I hope people will check it out.”

For more details on how to see Eight Tiny Reindeer and more about the company responsible for it, visit SchmitzNGiggles.org