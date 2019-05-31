Twisted Laughter from Madison Comic Will Isenberg

× Expand Will Isenberg

“Most of my jokes are one-liners that make fun of myself, and to some extent, they are based on my own insecurities and shortcomings," Isenberg explains about his stage persona, and further adding, “I like to think that every joke is grounded in some truth, although I wouldn't say I'm as much of a pathetic loser as I present myself on stage.”

He may come off on the mic' as a no-respect-getting heir to Rodney Dangerfield's self-deprecating character, but Isenberg is popular enough among local comedy promoters and aficionados that he keeps coming to Milwaukee. His next appearance here will be on a bill featuring fellow Madison funny people Cynthia Marie and Deon Green for the latest edition of Milwaukee comedian Jeff Spankowski's Twisted Laugh Comedy Show, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Twisted Path Distillery, 2018 S. 1st St.

Though he's on the path to becoming a Milwaukee favorite, Isenberg isn't quite familiar with his host city's comedy scene to compare it to Madison's. “I haven't performed in enough Milwaukee shows to make an accurate assessment. But thank you for the opportunity to use the word 'assessment' in a sentence.”

As for his hometown's comedy culture, however, Isenberg has nothing but good things to say of it. “The city is full of great and trustworthy comics, many of whom have also become my good friends. You can always count on a Madison comic to be reliable and honest with money that you've invested in a comedy production. Getting to know these people, as well as seeing national headliners travel through Madison's Comedy on State Street, have inspired me to write and perform more.”

His fellow Madisonian stand-ups and marquee stars passing through town aren't the only people urging him on to refine his art. “I always want to get better at crowd work,” Isenberg affirms. Asked how he wants to improve his skill, he says, “roasting hecklers and improvising jokes in the moment.” And he must be doing something right, as Isenberg, who started listening to comedic forebears including Brian Regan, Jim Gaffigan and Gary Gulman in high school, is starting to be recognized by his peers and Madison's comedy gatekeepers. Of a career boost that occurred just earlier this week, he says, “I got my first chance to host at the Madison Comedy Club on State Street. So my next goal would be to host a full weekend at that club or another one.”

Maybe that goal could be fulfilled on a Milwaukee stage. Isenberg is at least balanced enough in his self-loathing and self-love to claim, “I'm nowhere funny enough to actually make it, and I should just quit while I still have friends” on one hand but is confident enough about his Twisted Laugh appearance this Wednesday to boast, “Whatever your plans are, a date with the love of your life, or your only child's graduation, this show will be a hundred times more rewarding.”

