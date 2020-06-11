Contests and More Sunday at UPAF's (Virtual) Ride for the Arts

The 40th Anniversary UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, will be held virtually this Sunday, June 14, as “An Event for All.” Ride, run, walk or roll anywhere with anyone from any starting point while sustaining the local performing arts groups that foster inspiration, expression and connection — and educate more than 100,000 of our region’s children.

The 2020 Ride, “An Event for All,” includes a virtual kickoff, a social media photo contest and Bike Bingo! Plus registrants get a 40th Anniversary Ride for the Arts soft t-shirt and 25% off registration for the 2021 Ride.

The day will begin with a Facebook Start Line Kickoff at 9 a.m. You choose your own start time (so you can start earlier than the kickoff if you'd like or participate in the afternoon instead — whenever you like) and you also create the route you wish to take as you support the 2020 UPAF Campaign. Challenge yourself to bike, run, walk or roll to help keep the arts in our community.

Participants have a chance to win great prizes through the social media photo contest, and Bike Bingo adds to the fun.

Register today at UPAFRide.org! The cost is $40 for adults, and kids 12 and under participate free (event t-shirt included), thanks to the Brewers Community Foundation!

Join us as we get active in support of the local performing arts groups that bring us together and inspire hope.