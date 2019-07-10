Score One of the First Offical Cream Puffs of the Year at the 4th Annual Cream Puff 5K

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought t you by the State Fair.

The 4th Annual Cream Puff 5K is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at

Wisconsin State Fair Park. Registration is open. Proceeds from the Cream Puff 5K benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

All registered participants receive:

One free ticket to the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Ticket

First Official Cream Puff of the year

Official Cream Puff 5K t-shirt

Finishers ribbon

Choice of beverage including water, soda or beer (for those 21+)

Post-race party at Wednesday Night Live featuring the LoveMonkeys

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

The 5K option will feature a course that includes the famous Milwaukee Mile Speedway, as well as streets within State Fair Park. The event will be both kid- and stroller-friendly, offering a 1K walking option in addition to the 5K route.

Contestants can register up until the time of the race.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, established in 1995, is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Its mission is to help secure private and public partnerships to generate resources to support Youth Program development at Wisconsin State Fair Park, as well as assist the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board with future facility planning and development.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.