Dance, Party and Play Bingo the Last Saturday of Every Month at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

The Glow Party at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is a monthly glow-in-the-dark bingo party. On the last Saturday of the month, the lights go down at 9:30 p.m. and the fun begins.

Arrive early to buy your paper bingo cards or load up an electronic machine, receive your glow-in-the-dark free gift, and find the best seat in the house. The Bingo Hall has both a smoking and non-smoking section depending on your preference.

Buy-ins:

$20 for one sheet of 9 bingo cards

$5 for extra sheets of 3 bingo cards

$40 for 18 games on one of our electronic machines

Potential Winnings:

Every Glow Party has a customized program that will tell you how each game can be won and what the potential winnings are. Depending on the game, you can win up to $5,000 just by shouting BINGO.

Additional Games:

Throughout the night, you'll find Bingo Clerks walking the floor to sell buy-ins to special games. Some of these bingo games have huge winnings potential. At July's party, if you manage to get Coverall, your entire bingo card covered in 46 numbers called or less, you could win $500,000.

Also, be sure to check out the Pulltabs station. Pulltabs are fun little games, similar to scratch-off tickets, that you pull instead of scratch to uncover your winnings.

Entertainment:

At Glow Party, drinks are always available at the nearby bars and music is always present, whether it be music videos on the big screens, a DJ playing the hits and oldies, or karaoke on the main stage.

Whether you win or lose, it’ll be a night to remember!