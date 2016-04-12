'Bayou's State' and The Limon Dance Company: Dance Happenings

Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s ‘Bayou’s State’

Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

6 p.m. April 16; 5 p.m., April 17

Milwaukeeans know the aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder from the monthly Real Time performance series that she and her husband Daniel curate at Danceworks. Her original solo, Bayou’s State , about the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana, has been developed over several years. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Louisiana dinner of homemade gumbo, red beans and rice, greens and cornbread prepared from local ingredients with the help of her visiting Louisianan father. A 50-minute performance of personal stories and dance with trapeze, bungee cords and aerial net will follow. The set design by Wisconsin photographer Eddee Daniel documents Milwaukee’s own extremely endangered Kinnickinnic River. The dinner, wine, performance, coffee, dessert and a discussion with Burkholder and Daniel costs $40. Advanced purchase is required. Call 414-277-8480 (ext. 6025) or visit andreaburkholder.com.

The Limón Dance Company

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

7:30 p.m., April 21; 6:30 p.m., April 19

Two masterpieces, The Moor’s Pavane and Mazurkas , and the rarely performed Orfeo , all by the great American modern dance pioneer José Limón, form the program at Sheboygan’s Kohler Art Center. On Tuesday, April 19, the dancers will give a shorter interactive program designed for families with children. This is the Limón Dance Company’s 70th anniversary tour. Call 920-458-6144 or visit jmkac.org for tickets.