Classical Music/Dance Preview: March. 1, 2018

A New American Frontier

Though the title of the Kettle Moraine Symphony’s next concert is “A New American Frontier,” the music is classic Americana, and that on the lighter side of things. No difficult listening here, to be sure, as the orchestra plays Leroy Anderson miniatures such as Bugler’s Holiday and Clarinet Candy. Works by Aaron Copland and John Williams also appear on the program. There will also be a performance by Elizabeth Rhinehart—winner of the senior division of the Moraine Area Private Music Teacher Organization’s annual concerto competition. Sunday, March 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend. For tickets, call 262-334-3469 or visit kmsymphony.org.

Bembé Drum and Dance

A “Carnival show” evoking Brazil and Cuba takes place as the Bembé Drum and Dance youth performance ensemble joins with professional dancers and musicians from Milwaukee’s Latino arts scene. Bembé Drum and Dance is an Afro-Latino percussion-based performing arts program for Milwaukee school-age youth. In this music and dance event, you can join them on a tour of annual Carnival celebrations that take place south of the border. Friday, March 2, at Latino Arts Auditorium, 1028 S. Ninth St. For tickets, call 414-384-3100 or visit bembedrumanddance.mivoz.com.