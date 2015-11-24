Damce Happenings: ‘Real Time’ & ‘New Dancemakers: (Un)Expected Shifts’

‘Real Time’ with Ko-Thi Dance Company Directors

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

8:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4

Ferne Caulker Bronson, the great founder and artistic director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, and Tarence Spencer, that company’s brilliant music director and lead drummer will be guest artists in the December edition of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s fascinating First Friday Performance Series of dance, aerial dance, improvisation and music exploration at the Danceworks Studio. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-will in cash. “No amount is too small or too large,” say the Burkholders.” The hour-long performance ends with drinks and casual conversation with the performers and an audience that’s always interesting too. (John Schneider)

‘New Dancemakers: (Un)Expected Shifts’

Mitchell Hall, Studio 254

3203 N. Downer Ave.

6 p.m. & 8 p.m, Dec. 1-5

Milwaukee is deeply indebted to the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, which has trained and inspired many of the city’s dancers and choreographers. The department’s annual New Dancemakers program showcases senior projects by BA and BFA dance majors. The fall 2015 concerts, collectively titled (Un)Expected Shifts , will present new choreography by 14 seniors thinking about our changing world and how we inhabit it. Some have already made good impressions in recent performances with Danceworks, Wild Space Dance Company and Dance Revolution Milwaukee. Tickets are $15 with discounts for seniors, students and children. Call 414-229-4308 or visit www4.uwm.edu/psoa/ticketing/. (John Schneider)