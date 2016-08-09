Dance Happening: August 11, 2016

SueMo Dance Company Act III’

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13

SueMo: A Dance Experience’s name integrates those of its founding choreographers, Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams. She’s trained in commercial dance, he in ballet, contemporary dance and hip-hop. They teach and run a professional company. Their third major concert includes new work by each co-founder and by associate artistic director Christa Smutek and company member Daniel Terrell. It features an encore performance of company alumnus Stanley Glover’s “UnPlugged.” Glover competed on Season 11 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and will dance in this show. “Each choreographer brings a unique perspective about what contemporary dance is,” Williams says. That’s the group’s strength, I think. One result is that women and men, white and black, gay and straight, are proudly represented. For tickets, visit wilson-center.com or call 262-781-9520.