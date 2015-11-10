Dance Happening: 'Boulders and Bones'

Alverno Presents continues to introduce outstanding out-of-town dance companies to area audiences. ODC (Oberlin Dance Collective), born as a multidisciplinary performance art collective at Ohio’s Oberlin College, relocated to San Francisco 40 years ago. Their work remains multidisciplinary with a dance style both balletic and modern.

boulders and bones premiered in 2014 and features a commissioned score by acclaimed new music cellist Zoë Keating. Choreography and designs are inspired by the work of contemporary British visual artist and environmentalist Andy Goldsworthy, known for site-specific sculptures made from natural material and for stacking boulders atop one another in extraordinary balances. Visit alvernopresents.alverno.edu or call 414-382-6044.