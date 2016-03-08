Dance Happening: Confluence–down by the riverside

Betty Salamun of DanceCircus and Janie Boston of In the Dance Café join forces to bring a new original show to Next Act Theatre. Singers, dancers, spoken-word artists and musicians will create a diverse company for Confluence—down by the riverside , which explores the communities of Milwaukee’s three main rivers (Milwaukee, Menomonee and Kinnickinnic), while also remembering to give recognition to their natural beauty. Salamun has, in the past, often explored environmental themes in her work with DanceCircus, and Boston is no stranger to ideas of empowerment and community. Talkbacks follow each performance.

Confluence–down by the riverside

DanceCircus, In the Dance Café and guest artists

Next Act Theatre

255 S. Water St.

March 17-20