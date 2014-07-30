DANCE HAPPENING: Danceworks

Danceworks on Tap: Tap the Map

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

7:30 p.m., Aug. 8-9; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 10

Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s concert Tap the Map continues to break new ground. It begins with barefoot dancers tapping to the sounds of African water drummers. The African and Irish roots of American tap are honored, but choreographers Brinkman, Tina Wozniak and Annette Grefig also have the company tapping to Middle Eastern bands, Japanese drums, Australian didgeridoos and the genre-crossing guitar work of Mexico’s Rodrigo y Gabriela. A Milwaukee Vietnamese/Chinese lion dance group will make a guest appearance and film will play a role. For tickets, call 414-277-8480 ext. 6024 or visit danceworksmke.org.