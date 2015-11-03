Dance Happening: ‘Form[less]’ and 'Real Time’

Hyperlocal #6.5 is ‘Form[less]’

The Wherehouse

818 S. Water St.

6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8

Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. Their non-stop performance begins with a prompt—a word, say, like “form(less)”—which each artist freely interprets. Invariably riveting theater evolves from the energy and tensions created by bodies and musical instruments interacting unpredictably. The Wherehouse is a spacious tavern on the river at the east end of National Avenue. It should be an ideal setting. The performers are Tim Russell, Gina Laurenzi, Maria Gillespie, Pat Reinholtz, Joelle Worm, David Collins, and Dan Schuchart. Suggested donation is $10; $5 for students with ID.

‘Real Time’ with Guest Composer David Schulman

Danceworks Studio

1661 N. Water St.

8:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6,

The November episode of Real Time , the series of hour-long dance and aerial dance performances presented by Andrea and Daniel Burkholder on the first Friday of each month, features guest artist David Schulman, an electronic violinist and composer from Washington, D.C. A distinguished jazz violinist whose work draws on longstanding Latin styles, Schulman often collaborates with dance companies. Against the Burkholders’ dancing, he’ll perform Quiet Life Motel 53202 . The titular zip code changes to match the site of each improvised performance. As always in Real Time , the show will end with drinks and conversation. Cash admission is pay-what-you-will. (John Schneider)