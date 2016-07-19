Dance Happening: July 21, 2016

Dancemakers 2016

Studio 254 of UW-Milwaukee’s Mitchell Hall

3203 N. Downer Ave.

7:30 p.m., July 22-23

Nine students from the UWM Dance Department’s distinguished MFA program will present new choreography ranging in style from postmodern dance/performance to Afro-Brazilian in a well-staged performance open to the public. “They explore topics as diverse as microbes, male representation in theatrical dance, time, body image, race relations and the physicality of riding all-terrain vehicles,” says the show’s artistic director Daniel Burkholder. Tickets are $13-$15.