Dance Happening: LeeSaar The Company

Alverno Presents: LeeSaar The Company

Pitman Theatre

3431 S. 39th St

8 p.m. Saturday, March 15

New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. The company is most notable for its use of Gaga, a movement discipline born in Israel and centered on self-awareness and the stamina required to push the body to extremes. The dancers, eight women, dressed in black body suits, battle their bodies and emotions as they transform the extremities of military life into a sometimes jarring, sometimes whimsical performance. “LeeSaar is the leading exponent of Gaga, which is an important contemporary international form,” says Alverno Presents’ Assistant Director Rory Trainor. “We’re excited to bring this exuberant and rigorous company to Milwaukee.”