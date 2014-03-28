Dance Happening: March 27

Step Afrika!: A Perfect Rhythmic Storm

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

147 N. Rural St., Hartford

3 p.m., April 6

I was introduced to stepping as a street dance form relished by the teens participating in my theater program at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Often done by teams in tight unison, the insanely rhythmic, fast-paced whole-body dancing and chanting is infectiously joyful. Now the world’s first professional adult stepping dance company will perform in Hartford on a national tour from its home base in Washington, D.C. The nine performers have studied the dance style’s South African roots and made themselves masters. They’ve incorporated poetry and tap dance sequences. When accompaniment is needed, they start drumming. For tickets, call 262-670-0560 (ext. 3) or visit schauercenter.org.