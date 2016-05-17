Dance Happening: May 19, 2016

‘Fluid Measure’

Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

6 p.m. and 8 p.m., May 21; 2:30 p.m., May 22

Esteemed choreographer Li Chiao-Ping will present her newest dance, “Fluid Measure,” along with a range of earlier signature works this weekend in a concert also titled Fluid Measure . Chiao-Ping’s work employs Asian and Western dance styles to explore “what it means to identify with more than one culture.” This is the third visit to Milwaukee by the Madison-based company founded in 1990. For tickets, call 414-277-8480 ext. 6025 or visit danceworksmke.org.