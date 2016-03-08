Dance Happening: McDowell Club’s Dynamic Duos

“There are not many opportunities for two pianos to be heard,” comments MacDowell Club of Milwaukee President Carla Coonan, but she put together the Club’s all-duos concert nevertheless to elucidate the fact that there are definitely “some fantastic two-piano works to perform.” 

Speaking of which, the program consists of Alexander Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor , the Mother Goose Suite by Maurice Ravel, La Muerte del Angel by Astor Piazolla, a sonata by Muzio Clementi and Ich ruf’ zu Dir , Herr Jesu Christ by J.S. Bach.

MacDowell Club’s Dynamic Duos

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., MUS 175

3 p.m., Sunday, March 13 