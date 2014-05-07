Dance Happening: Milwaukee Ballet

This is something special. Afull-length ballet of the Snow White story by choreographer Michael Pink andcomposer Philip Feeney, years in the making, will have its world premiere justweeks after the glorious Pink/Feeney PeterPan of 2010 premiered on national television. This version of the fairytaleomits the dwarves and focuses on the relationship between the mirror and thecharacters who gaze at it. The production has acclaimed designers, liveorchestral accompaniment and, best of all, performances by the fantasticdancers who inspired its creation. It’s made for adults but Pink, a dadhimself, says children 8 and up will enjoy it.