DANCE HAPPENING: MKE Follies

MKE Follies

Shops of Grand Avenue, Plankinton Building

161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Follies’ premiere at the Underground Collaborative’s unpretentious basement club in the Shops of Grand Avenue’s Plankinton Building. The space is best known for comedy and this Follies features stand-up work by comedians Matt Mast, Dana Ehrmann and Gonza Kaijage. In stunning contrast, the Catey Ott Dance Collective will present two pieces: Daffodi-Hold Fast/April Rain danced by company members Danielle Anderkay and Elisabeth O’Keefe Roskopf; and Woods/Enchanted , performed by an expanded company that includes the distinguished choreographer Catey Ott Thompson. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door or visit brownpapertickets.com.