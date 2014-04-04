Dance Happening: Pilobolus

Pilobolus

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

8 p.m., April 11-12

When they started in the experimental early 1970s, Pilobolus seemed less a dance company than a physical theater group—a band of graceful gymnasts who, with the cool use of design elements and stage technology, made mindboggling images that defied biology and physics. They’d twist, stretch, attach and intertwine themselves to make imaginative, witty, sometimes touching dreamscapes. Over the decades of international fame, the ever-youthful cast has continued to change. Shows are now chosen from a large repertory of pieces developed with numerous choreographers and composers. But the basic style remains. Whatever they present at the Wilson Center will dazzle and entertain.