Dance Happening: ‘Real Time #6’ Featuring Dancer Sharon Mansur

‘Real Time #6’ Featuring Dancer Sharon Mansur

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

8:30 p.m., Oct. 2

Washington, D.C. experimental dance artist Sharon Mansur and UW-Milwaukee dance faculty member and former D.C.-area dance artist Daniel Burkholder have performed together since 1993, most recently in Ecuador with the Cia Ceibadanze dance company. Mansur will join Daniel and Andrea Chastant Burkholder for a sixth episode of Real Time , the Burkholders’ original hour-long pay-what-you-will series of ground and aerial choreography and improvisation presented on the first Friday of every month at Danceworks Studio Theatre. Mansur is here as a guest artist with the UWM dance department. Real Time begins at 8:30 p.m. and closes with complimentary wine and casual conversation. Cash donations are accepted at the door.