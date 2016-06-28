DANCE HAPPENING: Real Time

Real Time

Alfons Gallery

1501 S. Layton Blvd.

7-8:30 p.m., Friday, July 1

Andrea and Daniel Burkholders’ ever-changing monthly series of multidisciplinary performances takes them to the Alfons Gallery in the St. Joseph Center for three consecutive 30-minute installation-style performances. Arrive and leave when you will and pay what you will. The gallery is showing “Concrete River,” an exhibit of photos by Milwaukee’s Eddee Daniel describing the sorely endangered and beautiful Kinnickinnic River. For more information, visit andreaburkholder.com.