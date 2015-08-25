Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ New Episode

× Expand Photo by Enoch Chan

‘Real Time’ New Episode

Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

8:30 p.m., Sept. 4

The first Friday of each month brings a new episode of Real Time , the continuing, hour-long, pay-what-you-will, partly improvised aerial and modern dance performance series by Andrea Chastant Burkholder and Daniel Burkholder. New to Milwaukee from Maryland, the Burkholders started the series last spring to introduce their unusual dance styles and to meet audiences. Shows close with complimentary wine and casual conversation. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Cash donations are accepted at the door.