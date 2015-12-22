Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ on New Year’s Day

‘Real Time’ on New Year’s Day

Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

8:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2016

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and modern dance choreographer and master of dance improvisation, Daniel Burkholder, are trustworthy folks. When they say they’ll give a pay-what-you-will performance from 8:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, they mean it—even when that first Friday is New Year’s Day. And what a fine way to start the year! Their intimate two-person show will take place in the round at the Danceworks Studio Theatre. Andrea will spend the entire performance suspended, exchanging solos and improvising duets with grounded Daniel. The brave evening will end, as always, with complimentary drinks and conversation.