Dance Happening: Sight Readings

Sight Readings

Wild Space Dance Company and the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Dance

Department

UWM’s Institute of Visual Arts (INOVA)

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Jan. 30-Feb. 1

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number of audience members will freely wander the art gallery’s four chambers, its walls graced with Tom Bamberger’s hallucinatory photography and Jake Fuller’s dreamy films, while 16 student and professional dancers explore Loewen’s choreographic instructions, sometimes improvising, sometimes executing steps and always responsive to all that’s happening around them. There’s no beginning, no end, no fixed result, no correct viewing sequence, not even a correct entrance (INOVA has two). The Wild Space company is especially strong right now and this show also marks the post-grad-school homecoming of dancers/choreographers Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart.