Dance Happening: ‘Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll’

‘Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll’

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

Sept. 12-13

Choreographer Gina Laurenzi has made fearless dances with Danceworks Performance Company for several years. Now she’ll also make them with a new Milwaukee company. The Gina Laurenzi Dance Project will debut at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12; and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13 in a revue of Laurenzi’s works under the title Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll . Foreign travel with its misadventures and consolations is the theme. Thirteen dancers will perform, including DPC’s Alberto Cambra, Andrew Zanoni and Liz Zastrow, and exciting newcomers such as Kyra Boprie, Kelsey Lee, Madeleine Schoch and Devin Settle. Tickets are $18 or $15 for students and seniors.