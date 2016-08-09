DanceLAB Returns with‘Ignite’

× Expand Photo by Marcus Wise

Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 works were created.

“Love(love) vs Hate(love)” featured ReVamped Dance Company’s men and women in a seductive tale of love and lust. Though divided by gender, the men and women each possessed their own air of confidence. Equality was the strength in this piece. “That’s Tray” followed, setting a strong contrast. Tray’s solo seemed almost effortless. Weight shifting and joints bending, he danced with syncopated, percussive precision and theatrical facial expressions.

Destiny’s “Day in the Work” really caught my attention. Five women and one man danced in this skit, which featured a handful of smaller dances. The girls brought the power and wore an attitude that said, “I dare you to say we’re not bad.” “The Wicked Truth” by Clayvon Savage introduced five dancers who explored ideas of solo performance and group dynamic, highlighting each of the dancers at least once.

SueMo Dance Company’s “Untitled” brought a modern-contemporary flavor to this concert. The movement was very fast and full-bodied and at times felt as if the dancers were in frenzy. Judging by the audience’s reaction, this dance by company co-founder Morgan “Mo” Williams was a big hit. Kyra Renee Boprie’s “How Did We Get Here?” featured an all-women cast in a fun, highly energetic dance. Intricacies of gesture are a signature of Boprie. Serpentine arms grew from each dancer’s shoulders.

“PSA” would be my pick for most moving dance, spiritually speaking. Dancer and choreographer Terrence Morris Jr. delivered a performance inspired by the current political and social justice issues in our country. His message of hope is important for viewers of all ages. “The Joshua Yang Project” showcased one man and his two fly girls in a dance filled with popping and level changes throughout. “Yin/Yang” was dynamic and implemented strong African dance technique. In this duet, dancers/choreographers Sonya Thompson and DeMar Walker were not afraid to mean-mug and make each movement unique.

“City of Angels” featured the youngest dancers of the show. These joyous young girls are the next wave of talent in Milwaukee, something not to be ignored. “The Speakeasy,” a nod to the late Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” was an enjoyable finale. Gabi Sustache slayed MJ’s movements in this tribute to the King of Pop.

Ignite unfortunately comes but once a year. Milwaukee needs this talent coming together to celebrate and breathe life into our community.