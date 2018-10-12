Danceworks Performance Company Presents 'Against the Grain: The Life and Times of Levi Fisher Ames'

In collaboration with Theatre MXT, written by Edward Morgan and John Kishline, directed by Edward Morgan, choreographed by Dani Kuepper and film by Kym McDaniel, Danceworks Performance Company will present Against the Grain: The Life and Times of Levi Fisher Ames.

Levi Fisher Ames was a self-taught woodcarver, a Civil War vet who carved a menagerie of real and mythical animals and took his show on the road. This interdisciplinary piece imagines Levi on his final day—his memories, family, showmanship—and his fantastical relationship with the creatures he created. Comic and tragic, poetic and bizarre, Against the Grain explores a veteran’s return, the birth of an artist, mortality and old-time Wisconsin entertainment. The show stars John Kishline as Levi Fisher Ames.

Performances are listed below and located at Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.):

Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 2:30 p.m.

There will be post-show talkbacks both Saturdays, Oct. 20 and 27! Each talkback will last approximately 20 minutes.

The Guest Artist/Collaborator/Actor Fees for this production are sponsored by John Shannon and Jan Serr.

Danceworks Performance Company is a dynamic group of dancers/choreographers that is committed to creating and performing contemporary dance that is physical, virtuosic, entertaining and honest. Collaboration fuels the creative vision of the company members as they regularly work alongside guest artists, including musicians, poets, visual artists, actors and choreographers. Danceworks Performance Company strives to make its work relevant and accessible to a wide range of audience members by regularly performing and teaching workshops and residencies in diverse communities throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

You can purchase tickets here or by calling the box office at 414-277-8480 x6025.