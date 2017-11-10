Danceworks Performance Company Presents MAD LI(M)BS

× Expand Jeff Zmania

Mad Li(m)bs is a wild ride of a concert that prioritizes fun! The audience fills in the blanks to determine what happens next, keeping the dancers on their toes—in more ways than one. Don’t miss guest improvisers Jason Powell and Andréa Moser as they join Danceworks Performance Company in this entertaining evening of audience suggestions, ad-libbing limbs and general hilarity. Watch as dances develop, unfold, come to a moment of heightened suspense—or brilliantly crash and burn!

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water Street, Milwaukee

Mad Li(m)bs is sponsored by Jane Lewis and Mickey Maier.

*Join Danceworks Performance Company and guests directly following the concert on Saturday, November 11 for a reception hosted by Jane and Mickey. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Purchase Tickets

Box Office: 414.277.8480 x6025

DanceworksMKE.org

Run time: approx. 75 min

Danceworks Performance Company is proudly celebrating its 21st season this year! DPC dancers and choreographers are committed to creating and performing contemporary dance that is physical, entertaining and honest.

Collaboration fuels the creative vision of the company members as they regularly work alongside guest artists, including musicians, poets, visual artists, actors and choreographers. Danceworks Performance Company strives to make its work relevant and accessible to a wide range of audience members by regularly performing and teaching workshops and residencies in diverse communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.